Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Boosts Stock Position in Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF $UYLD

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (NASDAQ:UYLD – Free Report) by 40.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,090 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI owned 0.48% of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF worth $4,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Lewis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Lewis Asset Management LLC now owns 45,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571 shares during the period. TradeWell Securities LLC. raised its position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. TradeWell Securities LLC. now owns 22,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN bought a new position in shares of Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:UYLD opened at $51.17 on Thursday. Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF has a 52-week low of $50.74 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.17.

Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th were given a $0.2245 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.3%. This is an increase from Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20.

The Angel Oak UltraShort Income ETF (UYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund actively invests in a broad portfolio of fixed income securities of various credit qualities. Selection is based on fundamental analysis and managed to provide a dollar-weighted average maturity of less than two years UYLD was launched on Oct 24, 2022 and is issued by Angel Oak.

