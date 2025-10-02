Pure Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 243,949 Shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF $PWZ

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ – Free Report) by 402.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 304,528 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,949 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.89% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 91.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 162.0% in the second quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,317 shares in the last quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $204,000. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $246,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $466,000.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA PWZ opened at $23.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.36. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $22.23 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (PWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of insured investment-grade, tax-exempt debt issued by California or any US territory with at least 15 years remaining to maturity. PWZ was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

