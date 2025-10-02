Vert Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. $ELS

Vert Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,615 shares during the period. Equity Lifestyle Properties comprises 1.8% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equity Lifestyle Properties were worth $4,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties by 673.7% in the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 75.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties during the first quarter worth about $61,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 31.9% during the first quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,426 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties by 78.7% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.21% of the company’s stock.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties stock opened at $60.99 on Thursday. Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.15 and a 12-month high of $73.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.64.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity Lifestyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69. Equity Lifestyle Properties had a net margin of 24.13% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $313.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $377.59 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equity Lifestyle Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.010-3.110 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.720-0.780 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th. Equity Lifestyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $82.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Truist Financial set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from $67.50 to $62.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Equity Lifestyle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.05.

Equity Lifestyle Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

