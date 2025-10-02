Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Increases Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. $WPM

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,509 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $4,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.8% in the first quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 9.0% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WPM stock opened at $111.49 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $100.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.79. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.47 and a 1-year high of $114.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.61 billion, a PE ratio of 64.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.41.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $503.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.23 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 47.46%.Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 38.15%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WPM. CIBC boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, August 8th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.11.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

