Vert Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust $FRT

Vert Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. Federal Realty Investment Trust accounts for approximately 1.2% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,302,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,442,000 after purchasing an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,279,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,179,000 after acquiring an additional 44,935 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 23.7% in the second quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,245,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,295,000 after acquiring an additional 238,679 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 16.2% in the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,211,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,464,000 after acquiring an additional 169,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,169,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,370,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of FRT opened at $99.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $80.65 and a one year high of $118.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.64.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Increases Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.18. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 28.01%.The firm had revenue of $302.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $309.25 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on FRT. Wall Street Zen raised Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised Federal Realty Investment Trust to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FRT

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.