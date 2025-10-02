Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 668 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. $BR

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Free Report) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $217,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Triangle Securities Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the second quarter valued at $784,000. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

BR stock opened at $234.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $208.20 and a 12 month high of $271.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $252.11 and its 200 day moving average is $242.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.50 EPS. Broadridge Financial Solutions has set its FY 2026 guidance at 9.230-9.580 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 8.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 11th will be paid a $0.975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 11th. This represents a $3.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. This is a boost from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 55.01%.

In related news, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 84,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.53, for a total value of $21,948,711.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 165,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,986,992.02. This trade represents a 33.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Christopher John Perry sold 7,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.72, for a total transaction of $1,848,497.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the president directly owned 48,813 shares in the company, valued at $12,824,151.36. This represents a 12.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,532 shares of company stock worth $38,417,208 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $222.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

