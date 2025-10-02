Vert Asset Management LLC Sells 1,308 Shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. $PECO

Vert Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,308 shares during the period. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. makes up about 0.7% of Vert Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Vert Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. were worth $1,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,720,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,590,000 after buying an additional 397,862 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 1.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,174,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,331,000 after buying an additional 28,534 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 42.1% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,013,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,466,000 after buying an additional 596,123 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. boosted its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 54.9% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 915,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,388,000 after buying an additional 324,139 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the first quarter worth $32,465,000. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PECO opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $34.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.54. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.40 and a 12-month high of $40.12.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $173.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.38 million. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a return on equity of 2.64% and a net margin of 9.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.610-0.640 EPS. Analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a $0.1083 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 236.36%.

PECO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

Phillips Edison & Co, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of shopping centers. It also offers an investment management business providing property management and advisory services. Its portfolio consists of well-occupied, grocery-anchored neighborhood and community shopping centers having a mix of national, regional, and local retailers offering necessity-based goods and services.

