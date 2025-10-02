Truist Financial Corp Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF $IWP

Truist Financial Corp lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 679,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 580,886 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $94,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 111,600.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 8,928 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 70.4% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.49% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $141.95 on Thursday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $99.85 and a 1 year high of $145.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.67.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

