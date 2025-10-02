Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 295 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lowered its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,208 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. CHB Investment Group LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,264,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4%

VOO opened at $614.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.42 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $615.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $594.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $554.07.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

