Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Shopify Inc. $SHOP

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NASDAQ:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,989 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 830 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 182.8% in the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 263 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 149.2% in the 1st quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.27% of the company’s stock.

Shopify stock opened at $149.57 on Thursday. Shopify Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $159.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.56, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.29.

Shopify ( NASDAQ:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Shopify’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Shopify from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.83.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company’s platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

