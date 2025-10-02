Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Sells 272 Shares of Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. decreased its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,867 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. Tesla comprises about 1.0% of Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 322.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,590,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,891,201,000 after purchasing an additional 20,291,139 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $3,247,619,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 581,880.5% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 6,436,704 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,044,683,000 after acquiring an additional 6,435,598 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 29.4% during the first quarter. Amundi now owns 16,771,882 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,482,789,000 after acquiring an additional 3,814,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 246,887,705 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $63,983,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,694,524 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Tesla from $305.00 to $341.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Sunday, July 27th. CICC Research increased their price objective on Tesla from $360.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and nine have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $337.15.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $459.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $359.13 and its 200-day moving average is $318.62. The company has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.55. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $212.11 and a 12 month high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.18 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 7.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,260,263.08. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.