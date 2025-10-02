TABR Capital Management LLC Has $2.14 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. $TSLA

TABR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,737 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Tesla comprises about 1.8% of TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. TABR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Tesla by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 87,929 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,293 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Tesla by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Tesla by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 10,368 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 114,775.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 40.8% in the first quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $459.46 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $359.13 and its 200-day moving average is $318.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 265.58, a P/E/G ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 2.08. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.11 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.54%.The company had revenue of $22.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $333.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Dbs Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and nine have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $337.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 20,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $7,275,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 47,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,314,500. The trade was a 29.59% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 60,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.68, for a total transaction of $25,360,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 637,031 shares in the company, valued at $269,260,263.08. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 208,606 shares of company stock worth $77,360,462. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

