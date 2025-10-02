Presper Financial Architects LLC Invests $258,000 in Visa Inc. $V

Presper Financial Architects LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 727 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LifeGoal Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 21,277 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $7,554,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 5.3% during the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 19.5% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.6% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 25,348 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $9,000,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Visa stock opened at $348.21 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $638.20 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.90. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.24 and a 12 month high of $375.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $344.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $346.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.05%.
In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,102,438.50. The trade was a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on V. Macquarie lifted their target price on Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $390.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $385.96.
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
