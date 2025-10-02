Institute for Wealth Management LLC. Trims Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,595 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DD. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,012 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 7,327.1% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,621,000 after acquiring an additional 602,657 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 112,200.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 17.8% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 21,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 3,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Iams Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.5% during the first quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 6,108 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Insider Transactions at DuPont de Nemours

In related news, SVP Steven P. Larrabee sold 43,208 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.17, for a total value of $3,334,361.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 38,585 shares in the company, valued at $2,977,604.45. The trade was a 52.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 74,208 shares of company stock valued at $5,714,861 in the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $78.23 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $88.62. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.29 and a 200 day moving average of $70.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.