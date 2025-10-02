Capital Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 59 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,299 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SYK. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the first quarter valued at approximately $558,075,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,131,218 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,515,847,000 after buying an additional 1,021,496 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Stryker by 66.7% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,373,142 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $511,152,000 after purchasing an additional 549,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,059,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,306,572,000 after purchasing an additional 361,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 13.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,252,895 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $838,640,000 after acquiring an additional 261,058 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Redburn Partners set a $420.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, September 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $390.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $442.00 to $448.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $430.33.

Stryker Stock Down 1.5%

Stryker stock opened at $364.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Stryker Corporation has a 12-month low of $329.16 and a 12-month high of $406.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $384.08 and its 200 day moving average is $379.01. The company has a market capitalization of $139.19 billion, a PE ratio of 48.22, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical technology company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by $0.06. Stryker had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 23.94%. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.400-13.600 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Corporation will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.84 per share. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.50%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other Stryker news, insider Viju Menon sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.61, for a total transaction of $195,305.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 12,511 shares in the company, valued at $4,886,921.71. This trade represents a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.45, for a total transaction of $75,290,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,222,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,212,962,556.60. This trade represents a 5.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.