Cooper Financial Group Invests $684,000 in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Cooper Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 6,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 637.1% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Pandora Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the first quarter worth about $34,000. GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Lori A. Palazzolo sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total transaction of $2,783,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,090.62. The trade was a 98.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Cristina Gabriela Bita sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,091,019. The trade was a 9.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of PLD stock opened at $116.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $108.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.35 and a fifty-two week high of $127.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $110.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.58.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 40.29% and a return on equity of 5.96%. Prologis’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.750-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 109.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank set a $114.00 target price on shares of Prologis and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Prologis from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.58.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.