Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $5.15 Million Stock Holdings in Range Resources Corporation $RRC

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 10,400 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $5,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Range Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $212,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Range Resources in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,015,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 0.4% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,294 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,981,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $5,999,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the second quarter worth $727,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital cut shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.80.

Range Resources Stock Up 5.2%

Range Resources stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Range Resources Corporation has a 12-month low of $28.99 and a 12-month high of $43.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.07 and its 200 day moving average is $36.93. The company has a market capitalization of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.51.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.01. Range Resources had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $856.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.38 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Range Resources Corporation will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 12th. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 18.09%.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

Featured Stories

