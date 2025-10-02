Astor Investment Management LLC Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF $TMSL

Astor Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:TMSL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,092 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Astor Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Astor Investment Management LLC owned about 0.56% of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF worth $4,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMSL. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 1,168.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 724,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,080,000 after acquiring an additional 667,295 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Watchman Group Inc. now owns 767,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 8,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 236,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,215,000 after purchasing an additional 53,138 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of TMSL opened at $35.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.24. The company has a market capitalization of $900.06 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.27. T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

About T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF

The T. Rowe Price Small-Mid Cap ETF (TMSL) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on extended market equity. TMSL is an actively managed fund that invests in US small- and mid-cap companies with either growth or value characteristics

