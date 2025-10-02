Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Acquires 6,026 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 177,234 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,026 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $9,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% during the first quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 6,124 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 43.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 8,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:FLOT opened at $50.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.89. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $49.75 and a 1 year high of $51.34.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

