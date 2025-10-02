Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Has $5.98 Million Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. $BKNG

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39 shares during the quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Booking were worth $5,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Keystone Global Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of Booking by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 6 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $6,000.00 price target (up previously from $5,700.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6,700.00 price target (up previously from $6,100.00) on shares of Booking in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6,250.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,560.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $5,750.00 to $6,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,807.89.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other news, Director Larry Quinlan sold 64 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,511.80, for a total transaction of $352,755.20. Following the sale, the director directly owned 131 shares in the company, valued at $722,045.80. The trade was a 32.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vanessa Ames Wittman sold 15 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,500.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the sale, the director owned 747 shares in the company, valued at $4,108,500. The trade was a 1.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,195 shares of company stock worth $23,467,630 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,350.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5,533.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5,285.05. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $4,060.98 and a 1-year high of $5,839.41. The stock has a market cap of $173.41 billion, a PE ratio of 37.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $55.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $50.32 by $5.08. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 134.19% and a net margin of 19.23%.The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $41.90 EPS. Booking has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 209.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $9.60 per share. This represents a $38.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.71%.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

