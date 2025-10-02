RKL Wealth Management LLC Buys 108 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

RKL Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,968 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. RKL Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 4.2% during the second quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 28,896 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,595,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Home Depot by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. now owns 15,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 4,762 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $549,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $569,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $397.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $395.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $401.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $375.61. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $326.31 and a one year high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.01). Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The company had revenue of $45.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Equities analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were given a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Home Depot from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $436.40.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In related news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

