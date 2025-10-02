Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) and FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN) Head-To-Head Contrast

FirstSun Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSUN – Get Free Report) and Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation and risk.

Volatility and Risk

FirstSun Capital Bancorp has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Huntington Bancshares has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get FirstSun Capital Bancorp alerts:

Profitability

This table compares FirstSun Capital Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FirstSun Capital Bancorp 15.99% 9.24% 1.19% Huntington Bancshares 17.36% 11.81% 1.06%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Ratings

80.7% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 12.5% of FirstSun Capital Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Huntington Bancshares shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for FirstSun Capital Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FirstSun Capital Bancorp 0 0 4 0 3.00 Huntington Bancshares 1 3 15 2 2.86

FirstSun Capital Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $46.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.37%. Huntington Bancshares has a consensus target price of $19.24, indicating a potential upside of 12.89%. Given FirstSun Capital Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe FirstSun Capital Bancorp is more favorable than Huntington Bancshares.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FirstSun Capital Bancorp and Huntington Bancshares”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FirstSun Capital Bancorp $549.33 million 1.97 $75.63 million $3.13 12.42 Huntington Bancshares $11.96 billion 2.08 $1.94 billion $1.35 12.62

Huntington Bancshares has higher revenue and earnings than FirstSun Capital Bancorp. FirstSun Capital Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Huntington Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Huntington Bancshares beats FirstSun Capital Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FirstSun Capital Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

FirstSun Capital Bancorp engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Mortgage Operations, and Corporate. The Banking segment consists of loans and provides deposits and fee-based services to consumer, business, and mortgage lending customers. The Mortgage Operations segment originates, sells, services, and manages market risk from changes in interest rates on one-to-four family residential mortgage loans to sell and hold. The company is founded on November 9, 1981 headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services. It also provides 24-hour grace, asterisk-free checking, money scout, $50 safety zone, standby cash, early pay, instant access, savings goal getter, and Huntington heads up; digitally powered consumer and business financial solutions to consumer lending, regional banking, branch banking, and wealth management customers; direct and indirect consumer loans, as well as dealer finance loans and deposits; and private banking, wealth management and legacy planning through investment and portfolio management, fiduciary administration and trust, institutional custody, and full-service retail brokerage investment services. The company offers equipment financing, asset-based lending, distribution finance, structured lending, and municipal financing solutions, as well as Huntington ChoicePay. In addition, it offers lending, liquidity, treasury management and other payment services, and capital markets; government and non-profits, healthcare, technology and telecommunications, franchises, financial sponsors, and global services; and corporate risk management, institutional sales and trading, debt and equity issuance, and additional advisory services. The company offers its products through a network of channels, including branches and ATMs, online and mobile banking, and through customer call centers to customers in middle market banking, corporate, specialty, and government banking, asset finance, commercial real estate banking, and capital markets. The company was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for FirstSun Capital Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstSun Capital Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.