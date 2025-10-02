Foundry Financial Group Inc. Sells 88,017 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF $JHMM

Foundry Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMM – Free Report) by 94.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,017 shares during the quarter. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JHMM. FMA Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. FMA Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 6,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 25,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:JHMM opened at $64.70 on Thursday. John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $65.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.60 and a 200 day moving average of $60.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18 and a beta of 1.08.

The John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the John Hancock Dimensional Mid Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US firms ranked 200-950 by size, weighted by multiple factors relative to their sector peers. JHMM was launched on Sep 28, 2015 and is managed by John Hancock.

