Foundry Financial Group Inc. Has $3.09 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF $XSHQ

Foundry Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (BATS:XSHQ – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,907 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Foundry Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF were worth $3,092,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 241.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Narus Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Stock Up 19.3%

Shares of XSHQ stock opened at $42.89 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF has a 12-month low of $33.94 and a 12-month high of $48.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.08 and a 200-day moving average of $40.65.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Quality ETF (XSHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by return-on-equity, accruals ratio, and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors and scaled by market-cap.

