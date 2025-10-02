AIREA (LON:AIEA) Trading 4.3% Higher – Time to Buy?

Shares of AIREA plc (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) were up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 25.90 ($0.35) and last traded at GBX 24 ($0.32). Approximately 180,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 715% from the average daily volume of 22,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 23 ($0.31).

AIREA Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of £9.78 million, a PE ratio of -3,472.74 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 25.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

Get AIREA alerts:

AIREA (LON:AIEA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 30th. The company reported GBX (0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AIREA had a return on equity of 0.39% and a net margin of 0.31%.

AIREA Company Profile

AIREA plc is a UK design-led specialist flooring company listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, supplying to both UK and international markets. Since 2007, the Group has been focused solely on floor coverings and enjoys a strong and growing brand position within the commercial flooring market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AIREA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AIREA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.