Pure Financial Advisors LLC Has $6.39 Million Stock Holdings in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF $DXIV

Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DXIV – Free Report) by 27.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 110,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,391 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 17,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Cordant Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 140.1% in the 1st quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 14,502 shares during the period. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 267,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,898,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $14,902,000.

Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of DXIV stock opened at $61.78 on Thursday. Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $63.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.30 and a 200-day moving average of $56.76.

About Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF

The Dimensional International Vector Equity ETF (DXIV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed, broad portfolio of developed markets ex-US companies, with an increased exposure to firms with smaller capitalization, lower relative price, and higher profitability.

