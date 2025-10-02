Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF $BSV Shares Sold by Pure Financial Advisors LLC

Pure Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,419 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $4,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,394.0% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 38,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TBH Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 20,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after buying an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $78.81 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.93 and a fifty-two week high of $79.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.38.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

