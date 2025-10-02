Pure Financial Advisors LLC Makes New $4.67 Million Investment in Solid Power, Inc. $SLDP

Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,131,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SLDP. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Solid Power during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Solid Power by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 44,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 33,776 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Solid Power by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 73,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 13,258 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Solid Power by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 43,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 14,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Solid Power during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Solid Power alerts:

Solid Power Stock Performance

SLDP stock opened at $3.71 on Thursday. Solid Power, Inc. has a one year low of $0.68 and a one year high of $5.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.55 million, a PE ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). Solid Power had a negative return on equity of 23.13% and a negative net margin of 412.62%.The firm had revenue of $6.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.00 million.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Solid Power from $2.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SLDP

About Solid Power

(Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.