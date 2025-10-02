Consolidated Planning Corp Has $4.46 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF $DGRO

Consolidated Planning Corp boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 69,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 88,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,186 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 427,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,157,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,408,000 after acquiring an additional 219,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keystone Global Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $68.33 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $54.09 and a 1 year high of $68.39.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

