Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 1,749 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) $WMB

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 114,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $7,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WMB. Chapin Davis Inc. grew its stake in Williams Companies by 1.6% during the second quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 10,955 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,823 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 4,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 10,221 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Williams Companies by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Larry C. Larsen sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $263,115.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 77,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,537,973.64. This represents a 5.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total transaction of $115,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 311,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,956,984.90. This represents a 0.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $497,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Williams Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $63.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $77.65 billion, a PE ratio of 32.00, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.90 and a 200 day moving average of $58.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.54. Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $46.53 and a one year high of $64.48.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 21.63%.Williams Companies’s revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. Williams Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.010-2.190 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.50%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.00.

Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

