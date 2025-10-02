Pure Financial Advisors LLC Raises Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $7,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Extended Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VXF stock opened at $210.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.22 and a 200 day moving average of $188.74. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 1 year low of $146.68 and a 1 year high of $214.27.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.