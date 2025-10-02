Pure Financial Advisors LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF $VV

Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 129,189 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $36,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VV. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 869,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,466,000 after purchasing an additional 420,575 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,130,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,120,951,000 after purchasing an additional 213,730 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 25,603.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 117,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,324,000 after purchasing an additional 117,518 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $29,373,000. Finally, Riversedge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8,537.4% during the 1st quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 111,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,705,000 after purchasing an additional 110,388 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $309.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $298.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $278.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $221.40 and a 1 year high of $309.40. The firm has a market cap of $45.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

