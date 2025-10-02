Power Integrations, Inc. $POWI Shares Purchased by ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.

ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V. boosted its stake in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 284,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the period. ASR Vermogensbeheer N.V.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $15,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of POWI. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1,345.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,314,208 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $66,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,310 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $36,919,000. Foresight Group Ltd Liability Partnership bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the first quarter worth $11,271,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 30.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 738,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,318,000 after purchasing an additional 172,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 16.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 737,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,225,000 after purchasing an additional 105,995 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen cut Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Power Integrations from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Power Integrations Stock Down 3.6%

NASDAQ:POWI opened at $38.78 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.59 and a 1-year high of $69.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.07.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 5.86% and a net margin of 7.59%.The business had revenue of $115.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 EPS. Power Integrations’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.83%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, VP Gagan Jain sold 2,036 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $93,757.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 18,812 shares in the company, valued at $866,292.60. This trade represents a 9.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 16,989 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.41, for a total value of $788,459.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,357,535.18. This trade represents a 25.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,470 shares of company stock valued at $1,697,214 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

