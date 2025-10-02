J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. $DKS

J2 Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,053 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 49.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 27.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 968 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 16,574 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on DKS shares. DA Davidson set a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Loop Capital set a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, August 29th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas set a $177.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $232.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Lauren R. Hobart sold 20,083 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.69, for a total value of $4,432,117.27. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 299,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,204,793.10. This represents a 6.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Navdeep Gupta sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $3,000,150.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 74,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,749,900. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,720 shares of company stock valued at $9,432,412 in the last three months. Insiders own 32.55% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of DKS opened at $232.87 on Thursday. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $166.37 and a twelve month high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average of $220.52 and a 200-day moving average of $201.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.06.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 28th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.08. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 36.54% and a net margin of 8.52%.The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. DICK’S Sporting Goods has set its FY 2025 guidance at 13.900-14.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.2125 per share. This represents a $4.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 12th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.87%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

