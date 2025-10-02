J2 Capital Management Inc Takes $340,000 Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. $BLDR

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 2,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,217,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,948,000 after purchasing an additional 960,603 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,519,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,781,000 after acquiring an additional 265,873 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,270,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,659,000 after acquiring an additional 326,923 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,244,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,387,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,840,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,809,000 after acquiring an additional 423,891 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BLDR shares. KeyCorp set a $145.00 price target on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Barclays cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $137.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. DA Davidson cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Zelman & Associates reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.50.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $126.90 on Thursday. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $201.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.63.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.03. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 4.74%.The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Builders FirstSource has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

