Logitech International S.A. $LOGI Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lessened its position in shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 635,070 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,063 shares during the quarter. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $56,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Logitech International during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Logitech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Logitech International by 87.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 940 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Logitech International during the first quarter worth $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.76% of the company’s stock.

Logitech International Trading Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:LOGI opened at $109.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.60. Logitech International S.A. has a 1-year low of $64.73 and a 1-year high of $113.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Logitech International ( NASDAQ:LOGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.18. Logitech International had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Logitech International has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. Research analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Logitech International news, insider Prakash Arunkundrum sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,030,885. This trade represents a 14.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on LOGI. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Logitech International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Logitech International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Logitech International from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

