Republic Services, Inc. $RSG Shares Sold by J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG

J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG lowered its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 21,067 shares during the quarter. Republic Services comprises 1.1% of J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. J. Safra Sarasin Holding AG’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $61,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 4.2% during the first quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Republic Services by 17.8% during the second quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in Republic Services by 6.2% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Republic Services by 2.1% during the second quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 4,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $234.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,246.78. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 109,816,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,797,072,005.12. This trade represents a 0.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregg Brummer sold 7,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.94, for a total transaction of $1,716,651.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,796.40. This represents a 64.38% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

RSG stock opened at $227.28 on Thursday. Republic Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $197.60 and a twelve month high of $258.75. The company has a market cap of $70.96 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $240.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.97%.The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Republic Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.820-6.900 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RSG shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Republic Services in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $257.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Republic Services from $257.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Republic Services from $280.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 17th. Melius Research raised Republic Services to a “hold” rating and set a $281.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Friday, September 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.58.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

