J2 Capital Management Inc Decreases Stock Position in Alerian MLP ETF $AMLP

J2 Capital Management Inc cut its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,237 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,245 shares during the quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 153.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 12,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds LLC. lifted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 68,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 5,391 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $46.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.67. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $43.75 and a 12-month high of $53.24.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

