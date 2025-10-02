J2 Capital Management Inc Makes New Investment in Omnicom Group Inc. $OMC

J2 Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Omnicom Group by 157.9% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 230.2% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,965,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $245,909,000 after acquiring an additional 887,415 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,357,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on OMC. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays lowered Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.29.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

OMC stock opened at $77.49 on Thursday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.15. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 33.62% and a net margin of 8.67%.The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.17%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.