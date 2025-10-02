Sageworth Trust Co Purchases 52,945 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF $DFIC

Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 822,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,945 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Sageworth Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $25,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFIC. Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $74,944,000. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $70,812,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF by 89.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 4,730,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,237,243 shares in the last quarter. Aspen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter valued at $59,111,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,765,000.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:DFIC opened at $32.95 on Thursday. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.59 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

