Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF $SJNK

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lowered its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 403,848 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,995 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $10,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,679,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,132,000 after acquiring an additional 6,124,456 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 453,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 71,336 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 255.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 440,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,196,000 after purchasing an additional 316,693 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 280,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after buying an additional 28,674 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $25.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.22. SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.92 and a 12-month high of $25.70.

The SPDR Bloomberg Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (SJNK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of short-term publicly issued US high yield corporate bonds, with a remaining maturity of less than five years. SJNK was launched on Mar 15, 2012 and is managed by State Street.

