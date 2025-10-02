Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Sells 1,831 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 295,076 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 1,831 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 127,356 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $5,777,000 after purchasing an additional 21,727 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 17,571 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 22,023.0% in the first quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,247 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Verizon Communications Price Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $43.84 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.64. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.58 and a 52-week high of $47.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.63 and a 200-day moving average of $43.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 63.17%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Arete Research upgraded shares of Verizon Communications to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.53.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VZ

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.