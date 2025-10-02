Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Has $3.83 Million Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF $VGLT

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 68,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,651,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,253,000 after acquiring an additional 912,682 shares in the last quarter. Nepc LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Nepc LLC now owns 6,357,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,242,000 after acquiring an additional 295,403 shares in the last quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,781,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,851,000 after buying an additional 713,762 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,151,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,565,000 after buying an additional 165,775 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,768,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,866,000 after buying an additional 228,220 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of VGLT opened at $56.79 on Thursday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $53.17 and a 12 month high of $61.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.71.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

