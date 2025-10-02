Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Cuts Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF $ESGU

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. lessened its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $419,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15,566.8% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 73,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,977,000 after buying an additional 73,164 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 129,600.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 33,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,155,000 after buying an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.4%

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $146.14 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $105.18 and a 12 month high of $146.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $141.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.61. The firm has a market cap of $14.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.