Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Grows Position in State Street Corporation $STT

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. increased its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in State Street were worth $7,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eastern Bank boosted its stake in State Street by 6,967.4% during the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 2,989,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,646,000 after buying an additional 2,947,153 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,016,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,184,690 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $732,775,000 after acquiring an additional 674,120 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of State Street during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,504,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of State Street by 404.7% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 586,052 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,469,000 after purchasing an additional 469,936 shares in the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of State Street stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total transaction of $108,197.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 41,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of State Street from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of State Street in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $128.00 price target on State Street in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on State Street from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $121.27.

State Street Price Performance

STT stock opened at $113.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $32.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.46. State Street Corporation has a 12 month low of $72.81 and a 12 month high of $118.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $112.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.17. State Street had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a $0.84 dividend. This is a boost from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.04%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

