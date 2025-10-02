Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Sells 1,162 Shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF $SCHR

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 8,481.3% during the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR opened at $25.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.87. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.04 and a 52-week high of $25.32.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

