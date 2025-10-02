Clarity Financial LLC Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF $EDV

Clarity Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 571 shares during the quarter. Clarity Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $871,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 178.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,724,000 after purchasing an additional 33,540 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 838,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,596,000 after purchasing an additional 187,835 shares during the period. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $554,000.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Price Performance

EDV stock opened at $67.82 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.50 and its 200-day moving average is $66.39. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $78.77.

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

