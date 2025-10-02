Clarity Financial LLC Purchases 24,022 Shares of Annaly Capital Management Inc $NLY

Clarity Financial LLC increased its position in Annaly Capital Management Inc (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,022 shares during the quarter. Annaly Capital Management accounts for 1.5% of Clarity Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Clarity Financial LLC owned about 0.13% of Annaly Capital Management worth $14,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 7,428 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 3,629.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 97,048 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Annaly Capital Management by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,633,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,180,000 after buying an additional 38,468 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter worth approximately $421,000. Institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

NLY opened at $20.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11. Annaly Capital Management Inc has a 52-week low of $16.59 and a 52-week high of $22.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.97.

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 13.76%.The firm had revenue of $273.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $237.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Annaly Capital Management Inc will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.6%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 277.23%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NLY shares. Zacks Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $20.50 to $21.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Jones Trading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; to-be-announced forward contracts; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

