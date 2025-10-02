Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Trims Position in National Fuel Gas Company $NFG

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 72,483 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 62,253 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $6,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Fuel Gas by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,012 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 15,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NFG opened at $92.54 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. National Fuel Gas Company has a 12 month low of $58.82 and a 12 month high of $94.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.47. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.79, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.58.

National Fuel Gas Dividend Announcement

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.14. National Fuel Gas had a net margin of 11.15% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The business had revenue of $531.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. National Fuel Gas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.000-8.500 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 6.800-6.950 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that National Fuel Gas Company will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s payout ratio is 80.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on NFG. Wall Street Zen cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 10th. Zacks Research cut shares of National Fuel Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of National Fuel Gas in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of National Fuel Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, National Fuel Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

