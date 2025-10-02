Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Acquires Shares of 3,713 SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF $EFIV

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (NYSEARCA:EFIV – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $495,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $300,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Olde Wealth Management LLC now owns 244,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,098,000 after purchasing an additional 28,307 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. increased its position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 21,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,127,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF stock opened at $63.82 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.25. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61 and a beta of 1.03. SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF has a 12-month low of $46.17 and a 12-month high of $63.89.

The SPDR S&P 500 ESG ETF (EFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 ESG index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of S&P 500 stocks that are screened for sustainability criteria related to ESG factors. EFIV was launched on Jul 27, 2020 and is managed by State Street.

